Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.23, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

