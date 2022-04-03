Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:DX opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

