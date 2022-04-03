Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.