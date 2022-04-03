Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.20

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $68.55, with a volume of 4658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The stock has a market cap of $943.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

