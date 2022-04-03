Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.