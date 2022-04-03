Eastern Bank Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $84,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 328,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 646,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $174.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

