easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $773.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of ESYJY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,847. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

