EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SATS opened at $25.21 on Friday. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 522.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 40.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 100.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

