ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 4,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

