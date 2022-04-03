Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 990,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.