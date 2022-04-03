Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.55.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $130,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

