Effect.AI (EFX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00208041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00035181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.00419103 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Effect.AI

EFX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

