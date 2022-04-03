eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,919. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eGain by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.