Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 3,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

About Element Fleet Management (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.