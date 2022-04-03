Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. 3,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

