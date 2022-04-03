Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.
NYSE:EARN opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
