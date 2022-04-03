Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE:EARN opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

