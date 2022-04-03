Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BABYF opened at $1.25 on Friday. Else Nutrition has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Else Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

