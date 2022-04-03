EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE EME opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

