Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0467

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $9,982.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,927,592 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.