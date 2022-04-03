Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.75.

ENTA opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

