Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $53.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

