Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE ENB opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

