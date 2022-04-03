Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $867.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,258 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 276.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 339,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 330,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

