Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
EXK has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.
NYSE:EXK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $867.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.
