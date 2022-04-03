Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENIC stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enel Chile by 85,429.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 730,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Enel Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enel Chile by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 151,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 671.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

