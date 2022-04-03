Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
ENIC stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th.
Enel Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel Chile (ENIC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.