Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.03

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.03 and traded as high as C$11.95. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 815,632 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.50.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

