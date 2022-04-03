Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Enrique Lores also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.