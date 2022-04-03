Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ENSC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,810. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ensysce Biosciences by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

