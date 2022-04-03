Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $120.25.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Entergy by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

