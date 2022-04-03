Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.21.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envela news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. Company insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.