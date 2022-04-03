Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

