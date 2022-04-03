Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $847.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $847.94.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $763.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

