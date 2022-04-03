Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by SEB Equity Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price objective on the stock.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 241.00 to 314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.