Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.02.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

