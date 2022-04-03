Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CapStar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSTR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $474.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

