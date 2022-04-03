Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE:ELS opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after buying an additional 441,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,803,000 after buying an additional 188,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,527,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

