ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

