Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $16.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.48 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $7.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $81.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.85 million to $96.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $190.76 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 55,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 461.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 942.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 259,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 945,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,965. The company has a market capitalization of $311.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

