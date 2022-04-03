ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

