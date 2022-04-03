Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EPRXF stock opened at 2.30 on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of 1.64 and a 1 year high of 3.45.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

