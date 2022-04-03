EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Purchases A$68,900.00 in Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 1,300,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$68,900.00 ($51,804.51).

About EV Resources

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It also holds interest in the Khartoum tenements that comprises five granted exploration licenses for minerals (EPM) and one EPM application covering 390 square kilometers.

