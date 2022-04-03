EvenCoin Market Capitalization Tops $41,151.49 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $41,151.49 and $178,558.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

