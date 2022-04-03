Exane Derivatives Increases Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Phreesia were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PHR opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.