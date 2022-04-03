Exane Derivatives Invests $40,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $553.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.17 and a 200-day moving average of $583.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

