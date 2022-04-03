Exane Derivatives Invests $59,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,200,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,660,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,993,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

NYSE TEL opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $125.48 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average is $148.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

