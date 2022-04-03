Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,873 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $182.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average is $205.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

