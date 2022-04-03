Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 4,166 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,652,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.85 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

