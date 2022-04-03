Exane Derivatives Sells 372 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after acquiring an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 362.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 202,424 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,072,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 249.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 195,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

