Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.8 days.

OTCMKTS:EXCOF opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXCOF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price target on shares of Exco Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

