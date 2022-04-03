Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

EXEL traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,308. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,029,000 after purchasing an additional 370,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,326,000 after purchasing an additional 514,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,622 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109,609 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

