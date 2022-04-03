ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.20.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.14. 243,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,664. ExlService has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anita Mahon purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.