Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Loop Capital

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OpenView Management LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.